U.S. Africa Command forces prepare for assessment in Mali

U.S. service members from the 37th Airlift Squadron, the Joint Response Force (JRF), comprised of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), Task Force Bayonet, and Southern European Task Force Africa (SETAF-AF) Civil Affairs service members prepare for an exercise out of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, March 18, 2021. U.S. forces routinely conduct operational and logistics assessment exercises across regions to prepare for contingencies, exercise readiness, and identify areas of improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garcia)

