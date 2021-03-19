Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sky's the Limit [Image 3 of 3]

    Sky's the Limit

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Tiffany Mitchell 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea -- Capt. Abigail Blount, an AH-64 Apache pilot with 602nd Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, prepares for a flight at the Super Hangar on Camp Humphreys. (Courtesy photo of Capt. Abigail Blount)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 03:29
    Korea
    USARPAC
    PACOM
    Republic of Korea
    readiness
    Army
    USFK
    Warrior Division
    Eighth U.S. Army
    2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division

