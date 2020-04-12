K-16 AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Capt. Holly Sovine, Alpha Company commander of 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, discusses 2-2AHB’s air assault training exercise Dec. 4, at K-16 Air Base, Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tiffany Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 03:29
|Photo ID:
|6566999
|VIRIN:
|201204-A-JP684-023
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|239.81 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sky's the Limit [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Tiffany Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
