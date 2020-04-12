Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sky's the Limit [Image 1 of 3]

    Sky's the Limit

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.04.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Tiffany Mitchell 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    K-16 AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Capt. Holly Sovine, Alpha Company commander of 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, discusses 2-2AHB’s air assault training exercise Dec. 4, at K-16 Air Base, Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tiffany Mitchell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 03:29
    Photo ID: 6566999
    VIRIN: 201204-A-JP684-023
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 239.81 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sky's the Limit [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Tiffany Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sky's the Limit
    Sky's the Limit
    Sky's the Limit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sky's the Limit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    USARPAC
    PACOM
    Republic of Korea
    readiness
    Army
    USFK
    Warrior Division
    Eighth U.S. Army
    2nd Infantry Division ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT