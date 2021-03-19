11th MEU Conducts Flight Ops Aboard USS Portland (LPD 27)

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 19, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Logan Tumey, a helicopter crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stands by a CH-53E Super Stallion aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, execute, and debrief multiple mission packages as a world-class naval team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

