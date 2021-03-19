PACIFIC OCEAN (March 19, 2021) A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to land aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, execute, and debrief multiple mission packages as a world-class naval team. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 00:11
|Photo ID:
|6566850
|VIRIN:
|210319-M-LE234-2066
|Resolution:
|6000x3375
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th MEU Conducts Flight Ops Aboard USS Portland (LPD 27) [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT