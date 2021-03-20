PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 20, 2021) U.S. Marines aboard the San Antonio Class Amphibious Transport Dock Ship USS Portland (LPD 27), with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27). Sailors and Marines from the Essex Amphibious Ready Group and 11th MEU are conducting operations on and off the coast of Southern California as part of routine training. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 22:18
|Photo ID:
|6566849
|VIRIN:
|210320-M-PQ699-1025
|Resolution:
|5612x3741
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 1tth MEU Conducts Routine Flight Operations Aboard USS Portland [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Ian Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
