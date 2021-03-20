Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1tth MEU Conducts Routine Flight Operations Aboard USS Portland

    1tth MEU Conducts Routine Flight Operations Aboard USS Portland

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.20.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ian Simmons 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 20, 2021) U.S. Marines aboard the San Antonio Class Amphibious Transport Dock Ship USS Portland (LPD 27), with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27). Sailors and Marines from the Essex Amphibious Ready Group and 11th MEU are conducting operations on and off the coast of Southern California as part of routine training. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    11th MEU Conducts Routine Flight Operations Aboard USS Portland
    1tth MEU Conducts Routine Flight Operations Aboard USS Portland

