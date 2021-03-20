11th MEU Conducts Routine Flight Operations Aboard USS Portland

PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 20, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Eric Escobar a flight equipment technician with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, poses for a photo during flight operations aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27). Sailors and Marines from the Essex Amphibious Ready Group and 11th MEU are conducting operations on and off the coast of Southern California as part of routine training. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

