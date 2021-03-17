Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Flight Quarters [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Flight Quarters

    EAST CHINA SEA

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Beam 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA (March 17, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Subrina Hearne, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), signals to an MH-60R Seahawk during flight quarters. Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 21:10
    Photo ID: 6566776
    VIRIN: 210317-N-AJ005-1139
    Resolution: 4769x3753
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Flight Quarters [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Flight Quarters
    USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Flight Quarters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Curtis Wilbur
    DDG 54
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    CTF 71

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT