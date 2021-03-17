USS Curtis Wilbur Conducts Flight Quarters

EAST CHINA SEA (March 17, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) watch an MH-60R Seahawk land during flight quarters. Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)
|03.17.2021
|03.22.2021 21:10
|6566766
|210317-N-AJ005-1133
|6290x4146
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|5
|0
