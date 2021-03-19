Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How far we’ve come: women’s influence on Security Forces and the Air Force [Image 2 of 2]

    How far we’ve come: women’s influence on Security Forces and the Air Force

    MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem Campbell 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Elizabeth Hanson, 366th Security Forces Squadron response leader (further left), and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Megan Schneider, 366th SFS noncommissioned officer in charge of combat arms (left) pose for a photo, Mar. 19, 2021, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Recently, the 366th SFS issued new female cut plate carriers, increasing job performance and minimizing physical strains on the female defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)

    This work, How far we’ve come: women’s influence on Security Forces and the Air Force [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    How far we&rsquo;ve come: women&rsquo;s influence on Security Forces and the Air Force

