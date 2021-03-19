How far we’ve come: women’s influence on Security Forces and the Air Force

A group of female defenders from the 366th Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo, Mar. 19, 2021, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. In 1985, women were officially allowed to join in the security forces career field, that means no job under that career field could be banned from them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Akeem K. Campbell)

Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US