Crew members from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) take possession of a go-fast boat Feb. 6, 2021, in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The crew of the Munro intercepted the suspected drug smuggling boat and recovered approximately 90 kilograms of suspected cocaine and 2,150 pounds of suspected marijuana. U.S. Coast Guard photo (Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 17:10 Photo ID: 6566548 VIRIN: 210206-G-G0200-0002 Resolution: 1667x2500 Size: 1.58 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Munro takes possession of suspected drug smuggling vessel [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.