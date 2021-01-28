Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Munro takes possession of suspected drug smuggling vessel [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard Cutter Munro takes possession of suspected drug smuggling vessel

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Crew members from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) take possession of a low-profile boat Jan. 28, 2021, in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The crew of the Munro intercepted the suspected drug smuggling boat and recovered approximately 1,550 kilograms of suspected cocaine. U.S. Coast Guard photo (Released)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 17:10
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Munro takes possession of suspected drug smuggling vessel [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    patrol
    Eastern Pacific
    Counternarcotics
    USCGC Munro

