Heritage displayed: Lt. Kingsley’s memories go digital

The 173rd Fighter Wing historian office recently created a new digital display to showcase pieces of 2nd Lt. David R. Kingsley’s life and our base’s heritage, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. This display includes entries from Lt. Kingsley’s personal World War II journal, a thank-you letter written by Staff Sgt. Mike Sullivan after Kingsley’s death, and Kingsley’s bombardier wings from his uniform. (Oregon Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emily Copeland)

