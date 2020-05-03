Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heritage displayed: Lt. Kingsley's memories go digital

    Heritage displayed: Lt. Kingsley’s memories go digital

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Copeland 

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    The 173rd Fighter Wing historian office recently created a new digital display to showcase pieces of 2nd Lt. David R. Kingsley’s life and our base’s heritage, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. This display includes entries from Lt. Kingsley’s personal World War II journal, a thank-you letter written by Staff Sgt. Mike Sullivan after Kingsley’s death, and Kingsley’s bombardier wings from his uniform. (Oregon Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Emily Copeland)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021
    VIRIN: 200305-Z-MJ107-1003
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 
    David R. Kingsley

