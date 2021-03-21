Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Corps Command General visits 3ABCT Bulldogs [Image 1 of 4]

    III Corps Command General visits 3ABCT Bulldogs

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alon Humphrey 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs

    LTG Robert White, Commanding General, III Corps visits the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division to discuss on People First Initiative implementation within the brigade. “Operation People First” prioritizes a back-to-basic, people-first approach to leadership and will focus on restoring the fundamentals of engaged personal leadership to restore trust with Soldiers, families, civilians and military communities.

    Date Taken: 03.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 16:13
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    SHARP
    Operationpeoplefirst
    operationironclad

