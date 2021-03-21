III Corps Command General visits 3ABCT Bulldogs

LTG Robert White, Commanding General, III Corps visits the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division to discuss on People First Initiative implementation within the brigade. “Operation People First” prioritizes a back-to-basic, people-first approach to leadership and will focus on restoring the fundamentals of engaged personal leadership to restore trust with Soldiers, families, civilians and military communities.

