    III Corps Commander visits 3ABCT "Bulldogs"

    III Corps Commander visits 3ABCT “Bulldogs”

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alon Humphrey 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division Public Affairs

    LTG Robert White, Commanding General, III Corps visits the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division to discuss on People First Initiative implementation within the brigade, the III Corps commander presents coins to two Bulldog Soldiers for there outstanding hard work not only for their Battalion but the Brigade as well. “Operation People First” prioritizes a back-to-basic, people-first approach to leadership and will focus on restoring the fundamentals of engaged personal leadership to restore trust with Soldiers, families, civilians and military communities.

    by SSG Alon Humphrey

    TAGS

    SHARP
    Operationpeoplefirst
    Operationironclad

