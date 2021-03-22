For 50 years, the Outdoor Recreation Program has offered a variety of guided trips and other activities to include kayaking, backpacking, rafting, outdoor cooking classes, equipment rentals and much more.
This work, Rock climbing at Fort Knox [Image 4 of 4], by Jennifer DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Outdoor Recreation Program celebrates 50 years of creating memorable experiences in nature
