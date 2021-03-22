Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kayaking at Fort Knox [Image 2 of 4]

    Kayaking at Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Jennifer DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    For 50 years, the Outdoor Recreation Program has offered a variety of guided trips and other activities to include kayaking, backpacking, rafting, outdoor cooking classes, equipment rentals and much more.

    IMAGE INFO

