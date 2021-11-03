Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    333rd Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle Aircrew members take off

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 333rd Fighter takes off at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 11, 2021. The F-15E is powered by two Pratt & Whitney F100-PW-220 or 229 engines that incorporate advanced digital technology for improved performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 14:37
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 333rd Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle Aircrew members take off [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

