An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 333rd Fighter takes off at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, March 11, 2021. An array of avionics and electronics systems enables the F-15E to fight at low altitude, day or night, and in all weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 14:37 Photo ID: 6566302 VIRIN: 210311-F-JN771-1237 Resolution: 3628x2419 Size: 1.46 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 333rd Fighter Squadron F-15E Strike Eagle Aircrew members take off [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.