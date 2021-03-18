Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Moore II, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Army, recognizes the deploying Soldiers of the 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment during their call to duty ceremony March 18, 2021, at the 147th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) on the Defense Supply Center Columbus campus in Columbus, Ohio. Eight Soldiers from the unit are deploying for a year to provide public affairs support to U.S. European Command.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 13:19 Photo ID: 6566127 VIRIN: 210318-Z-AZ941-1361 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 6.93 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio National Guard public affairs unit deploys in support of U.S. European Command [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.