    Ohio National Guard public affairs unit deploys in support of U.S. European Command [Image 2 of 5]

    Ohio National Guard public affairs unit deploys in support of U.S. European Command

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Spc. Olivia Lauer 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment are recognized at the beginning of their call to duty ceremony March 18, 2021, at the 147th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) on the Defense Supply Center Columbus campus in Columbus, Ohio. Eight Soldiers from the unit are deploying for a year to provide public affairs support to U.S. European Command.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 13:19
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio National Guard public affairs unit deploys in support of U.S. European Command [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    MPAD
    public affairs
    National Guard
    deployment
    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

