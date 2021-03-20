An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, approaches USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck, March 20, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trenton Edly)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 09:19
|Photo ID:
|6565836
|VIRIN:
|210320-N-GN815-1187
|Resolution:
|2698x1799
|Size:
|637.37 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Italian Carrier [Image 5 of 5], by CPO RJ Stratchko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
