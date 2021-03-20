Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Italian Carrier [Image 3 of 5]

    Italian Carrier

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer RJ Stratchko 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Tridents" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 9, approaches USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck, March 20, 2021. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trenton Edly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 09:19
    Photo ID: 6565836
    VIRIN: 210320-N-GN815-1187
    Resolution: 2698x1799
    Size: 637.37 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Italian Carrier [Image 5 of 5], by CPO RJ Stratchko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Italian Carrier
    Italian Carrier
    Italian Carrier
    Italian Carrier
    Italian Carrier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    US Navy
    GRF
    Italian Carrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT