    03.20.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer RJ Stratchko 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    The Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550) transit the Atlantic Ocean March 20, 2021, marking the first time a Ford-class and Italian carrier have operated together underway. As part of the Italian Navy’s Ready for Operations (RFO) campaign for its flagship, Cavour is conducting sea trials in coordination with the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office’s Patuxent River Integrated Test Force to obtain official certification to safely operate the F-35B. Gerald R. Ford is conducting integrated carrier strike group operations during independent steaming event 17 as part of her post-delivery test and trials phase of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trenton Edly)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 09:19
    Photo ID: 6565834
    VIRIN: 210320-N-GN815-1086
    Resolution: 5210x3473
    Size: 1021.41 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Italian Carrier [Image 5 of 5], by CPO RJ Stratchko, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    US Navy
    GRF
    Italian Carrier

