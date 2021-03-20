PACIFIC OCEAN (March 20, 2021) U.S. Navy Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Tyshawn Howard, from Mount Holly, N.J., paints a bulkhead on the weather decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) March 20, 2021. John Finn, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 05:01
|Photo ID:
|6565666
|VIRIN:
|210320-N-SS350-1228
|Resolution:
|2418x1727
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|MOUNT HOLLY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT