USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 20, 2021) U.S. Navy Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Tyshawn Howard, from Mount Holly, N.J., paints a bulkhead on the weather decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) March 20, 2021. John Finn, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

