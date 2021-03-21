Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin Departs India [Image 3 of 4]

    Secretary Austin Departs India

    INDIA

    03.21.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III says farewell to the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in India, Edgard Kagan, before departing New Delhi, India, March 20, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    India
    Lloyd Austin
    SECDEFAustin

