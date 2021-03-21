Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III says farewell to the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in India, Edgard Kagan, before departing New Delhi, India, March 20, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2021 23:16
|Photo ID:
|6565468
|VIRIN:
|210321-D-BN624-2002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.35 MB
|Location:
|IN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Austin Departs India [Image 4 of 4], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT