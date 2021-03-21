Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Secretary Austin Greets E-4B Crew [Image 2 of 4]

    Secretary Austin Greets E-4B Crew

    INDIA

    03.21.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III poses in front of the E-4B plane with the aircraft crew, New Delhi, India, March 21, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.21.2021 23:16
    Photo ID: 6565467
    VIRIN: 210321-D-BN624-2001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.94 MB
    Location: IN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin Greets E-4B Crew [Image 4 of 4], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary Austin Departs India
    Secretary Austin Greets E-4B Crew
    Secretary Austin Departs India
    Secretary Austin Departs India

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    India
    Lloyd Austin
    SECDEFAustin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT