Coast Guard rescues Coast Guard rescues 2 from disabled boat 10 miles east of Melbourne disabled boat 10 miles east of Melbourne

A Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew tows a 25-foot vessel 10 miles east of Melbourne, Florida, March. 20, 2021. The RBM crew put the vessel into a stern tow and brought the 2 people on board. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2021 18:43
|Photo ID:
|6565353
|VIRIN:
|210321-G-GO107-1279
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|409.73 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
