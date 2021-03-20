Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from disabled boat 10 miles east of Melbourne [Image 1 of 2]

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew tows a 25-foot vessel 10 miles east of Melbourne, Florida, March. 20, 2021. The RBM crew put the vessel into a stern tow and brought the 2 people on board. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from disabled boat 10 miles east of Melbourne [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

