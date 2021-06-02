AFRC, AETC senior leaders visit 908th Airlift Wing

Chief Master Sgt. Timothy White (left), Air Force Reserve Command command chief, is greeted by Col. Craig Drescher (center), 908th Airlift Wing commander, with Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee (right), Air Force Reserve Command commander, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 6, 2021. The command teams from AFRC and the AETC had a combined visit to the 908th Airlift Wing; Alabama’s only reserve wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

