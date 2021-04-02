Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRC, AETC senior leaders visit 908th Airlift Wing [Image 4 of 5]

    AFRC, AETC senior leaders visit 908th Airlift Wing

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.04.0021

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    908th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Jennifer Freeman, 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron first sergeant, asks a question to the command teams of Air Force Reserve Command and Air Education and Training Command at Polifka Auditorium, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Feb. 6, 2021. The command team from Air Force Reserve Command and the AETC had a combined visit to the 908th Airlift Wing; Alabama’s only reserve wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    This work, AFRC, AETC senior leaders visit 908th Airlift Wing [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

