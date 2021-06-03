Junior Enlisted Mentorship program takes base tour

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, KNOXVILLE, Tenn.—Airman Zachary Sawyer, member of the 134th Force Support Squadron, volunteers to try on a Kevlar vest while touring the 134th Security Forces Squadron during a Junior Enlisted Mentorship Program (JEM) tour here Mar. 6. JEM is a 12 month program that helps junior enlisted members become well-rounded Airmen and develop career-long relationships. (Air National Guard photo by: Senior Airman Kaylee Patterson)

