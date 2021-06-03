Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Junior Enlisted Mentorship program takes base tour

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaylee Patterson 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, KNOXVILLE, Tenn.—Airman Zachary Sawyer, member of the 134th Force Support Squadron, volunteers to try on a Kevlar vest while touring the 134th Security Forces Squadron during a Junior Enlisted Mentorship Program (JEM) tour here Mar. 6. JEM is a 12 month program that helps junior enlisted members become well-rounded Airmen and develop career-long relationships. (Air National Guard photo by: Senior Airman Kaylee Patterson)

