MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, KNOXVILLE, Tenn.—Airman Zachary Sawyer, member of the 134th Force Support Squadron, volunteers to try on a Kevlar vest while touring the 134th Security Forces Squadron during a Junior Enlisted Mentorship Program (JEM) tour here Mar. 6. JEM is a 12 month program that helps junior enlisted members become well-rounded Airmen and develop career-long relationships. (Air National Guard photo by: Senior Airman Kaylee Patterson)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2021 15:51
|Photo ID:
|6565310
|VIRIN:
|210306-F-RY227-172
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Junior Enlisted Mentorship program takes base tour [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kaylee Patterson, identified by DVIDS
