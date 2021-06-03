Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Junior Enlisted Mentorship program takes base tour [Image 2 of 3]

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaylee Patterson 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, KNOXVILLE, Tenn.—Col. Martin Hartley, commander of the 134th Air Refueling Wing, speak with members of the Junior Enlisted Mentorship Program tour here Mar. 6. Hartley emphasized the importance of understanding other career fields and realizing the bigger picture of where each section fits into the mission. (Air National Guard photo by: Senior Airman Kaylee Patterson).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.21.2021 15:51
    Photo ID: 6565309
    VIRIN: 210306-F-RY227-680
    Resolution: 4218x4016
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Junior Enlisted Mentorship program takes base tour [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kaylee Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

