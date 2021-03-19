Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Somerset transits the Bab el-Mandeb Strait [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Somerset transits the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

    RED SEA

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210319-M-JX780-1063 BAB EL-MANDEB STRAIT (March 19, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Issac Gomez, a AH-1Z Viper mechanic assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), inspects an AH-1Z Viper aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during a Bab el-Mandeb Strait transit with guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), March 19. Somerset, part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.21.2021 11:36
    Photo ID: 6565197
    VIRIN: 210319-M-JX780-1063
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 7.9 MB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Somerset transits the Bab el-Mandeb Strait [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Somerset transits the Bab el-Mandeb Strait
    USS Somerset transits the Bab el-Mandeb Strait
    USS Somerset transits the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    USS Mahan
    strait transit
    USS Somerset
    MKIARG15MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT