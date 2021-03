USS Somerset transits the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

210319-M-JX780-1009 BAB EL-MANDEB STRAIT (March 19, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. John Hodnett, a mortarman assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), observes guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) sail in formation with the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) and embarked 15th MEU during a Bab el-Mandeb Strait transit, March 19. Somerset, part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

