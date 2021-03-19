ARABIAN SEA (March 19, 2021) – French Navy frigate FS Provence (D 652), left, U.S. Navy Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Port Royal (CG 73), left center, French Navy aircraft carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (R 91), right center, Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Ariake (DD 109), right, and the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) transit the Arabian Sea in support of Gulf Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise (GASWEX) 21. GASWEX 21 is a multilateral maritime exercise in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman, with France, Belgium, Japan, and U.S., which provides a unique opportunity for participating forces to enhance mutual interoperability and capabilities in maritime security, anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare, and anti-submarine warfare operations, allowing participating naval forces to effectively develop the necessary skills to address threats to regional security, freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.21.2021 03:13 Photo ID: 6565076 VIRIN: 210319-N-LD903-1098 Resolution: 6689x3341 Size: 886.09 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.