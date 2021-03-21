Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise 21 Underway in the U.S. 5th Fleet From U.S. Naval Forces Central Command

Courtesy Photo | During the French carrier strike group mission CLEMENCEAU 21, exercise GASWEX (Group...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | During the French carrier strike group mission CLEMENCEAU 21, exercise GASWEX (Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise) brings together American, Belgian, French and Japanese naval assets, in a combined, multilateral surface, air and sub-surface training. Around french aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle appear the US guided-missile cruiser Port Royal and the US amphibious assault ship Makin Island, the Belgian frigate Leopold the 1st, the Japanese destroyer Ariake, and the French frigate Provence. GASWEX exercise aims is to improve operational effectiveness and enhance interoperability between partners. Au cours de la mission CLEMENCEAU 21 le groupe aéronaval Task Force 473, qui a organisé l’exercice GASWEX,a rassemblé lors d’un PHOTEX l’ensemble des bâtiments participants : le porte-avions Charles de Gaulle, la frégate multi-missions (FREMM) Provence, le porte-hélicoptères américain USS Makin Island, la frégate américaine USS Port Royal, la frégate belge BNS Léopold 1er et la frégate japonaise JS Ariake. Le vendredi 19 mars 2021, en mer d’Arabie. Le groupe aéronaval (GAN) multinational constitué autour du porte-avions français Charles de Gaulle forme la Task Force 473, placée sous le commandement du contre-amiral (CA) Marc Aussedat. Baptisée CLEMENCEAU 21, cette mission opérationnelle conduit le GAN en Méditerranée, au nord de l’océan Indien (mer d’Arabie) et dans le Golfe arabo-persique de février à juin 2021. La mission CLEMENCEAU 21 est composée de plusieurs phases. La deuxième phase initiale en mer Rouge, océan Indien et Golfe arabo-persique permet aux escorteurs français Frégate de défense aérienne (FDA) Chevalier Paul, Frégate multi-missions (FREMM) Provence, Bâtiment de commandement et de ravitaillement (BCR) Var et allié (frégate belge Léopold 1er) d’assurer la présence française dans des zones stratégiques, de contribuer à l’appréciation autonome de situation et de lutter contre le terrorisme islamiste. see less | View Image Page

France, Belgium, Japan and the U.S. are participating in Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise (GASWEX) 21, a multilateral maritime exercise in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman.



This exercise provides a unique opportunity for participating forces to enhance mutual interoperability and capabilities in maritime security, anti-air warfare, anti-surface warfare and anti-submarine warfare operations.



Participants include ships and aircraft from the French Charles De Gaulle carrier strike group, auxiliary ship FS Var (A 608), frigates FS Provence (D 652) and FS Chevalier Paul (D 621), Belgian frigate BNS Leopold I (F 930), and Japanese destroyer JS Ariake (DD 109).



U.S. forces include the Makin Island amphibious ready group (ARG) with embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal (CG 73) and various aircraft including F-35, P-8, MH-60, Air Force F-16s, E-3 and tankers.



By cooperatively training together, exercises like this allow participating naval forces to effectively develop the necessary skills to address threats to regional security, freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce. This is one of many exercises in which the U.S. military participates with partner nations in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility each year intended to enhance partnerships and interoperability.



