210316-N-GR168-1045 NORFOLK (Mar. 16, 2021) Command Master Chief Ashley Thomason, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), speaks to Sailors during an Extremism in the Ranks Stand Down aboard the ship’s berthing barge, March 16, 2021. New York is currently in a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 03.20.2021 16:11 Photo ID: 6564866 VIRIN: 210316-N-GR168-1045 Resolution: 4200x2800 Size: 1.17 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New York take place in Extremism in the Ranks Stand Down [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.