Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS New York take place in Extremism in the Ranks Stand Down [Image 5 of 6]

    USS New York take place in Extremism in the Ranks Stand Down

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    210316-N-GR168-1066 NORFOLK (Mar. 16, 2021) Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Joshua Whitehead, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), reviews a training document during an Extremism in the Ranks Stand Down aboard the ship’s berthing barge, March 16, 2021. New York is currently in a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.20.2021 16:11
    Photo ID: 6564867
    VIRIN: 210316-N-GR168-1066
    Resolution: 4200x2800
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New York take place in Extremism in the Ranks Stand Down [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS New York take place in Extremism in the Ranks Stand Down
    USS New York take place in Extremism in the Ranks Stand Down
    USS New York take place in Extremism in the Ranks Stand Down
    USS New York take place in Extremism in the Ranks Stand Down
    USS New York take place in Extremism in the Ranks Stand Down
    USS New York take place in Extremism in the Ranks Stand Down

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS New York
    LPD 21
    NASSCO
    Navy
    USN
    Extremism in the Ranks Stand Down

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT