USS New York take place in Extremism in the Ranks Stand Down

210316-N-GR168-1066 NORFOLK (Mar. 16, 2021) Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Joshua Whitehead, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), reviews a training document during an Extremism in the Ranks Stand Down aboard the ship’s berthing barge, March 16, 2021. New York is currently in a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

