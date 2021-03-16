210316-N-GR168-1066 NORFOLK (Mar. 16, 2021) Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Joshua Whitehead, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), reviews a training document during an Extremism in the Ranks Stand Down aboard the ship’s berthing barge, March 16, 2021. New York is currently in a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2021 16:11
|Photo ID:
|6564867
|VIRIN:
|210316-N-GR168-1066
|Resolution:
|4200x2800
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS New York take place in Extremism in the Ranks Stand Down [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
