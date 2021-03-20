U.S. Army Soldiers and U.S. Air Force JTAC partners with Syrian Democratic Forces to conduct an AH-64(Apache) live-fire in the Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, Mar. 20, 2021. The Soldiers are in Syria to support the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) mission. CJTF remains committed to working by, with, and through our partners to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Torrance Saunders)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2021 Date Posted: 03.20.2021 13:08 Photo ID: 6564801 VIRIN: 210320-A-OD115-0007 Resolution: 6338x4480 Size: 14.38 MB Location: SY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army and Air Force Partners with SDF to Conduct AH-64 Live-Fire [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Torrance Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.