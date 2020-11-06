Southern Syria Anti-tank Range

A Soldier with base security forces fires a man-portable fire-and-forget anti-tank missile during a familiarization range hosted by Green Berets near At-Tanf Garrison, Syria, June 11, 2020. Green Berets regularly train partner forces on various weapon systems in an enduring effort towards the defeat of Daesh in southern Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. William Howard)

Date Taken: 06.11.2020 Date Posted: 03.20.2021 Location: AT-TANF GARRISON, SY