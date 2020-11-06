Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southern Syria Anti-tank Range

    AT-TANF GARRISON, SYRIA

    06.11.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Howard 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    A Soldier with base security forces fires a man-portable fire-and-forget anti-tank missile during a familiarization range hosted by Green Berets near At-Tanf Garrison, Syria, June 11, 2020. Green Berets regularly train partner forces on various weapon systems in an enduring effort towards the defeat of Daesh in southern Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. William Howard)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2021 11:10
    Coalition
    Syria
    Green Beret
    FGM-148 Javelin
    Daesh

