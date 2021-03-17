210317-N-CJ510-0014 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 17, 2021) Sailors board a rigid-hull inflatable boat to depart the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), for a personnel transfer, March 17, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is preparing for its second patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.20.2021 07:52 Photo ID: 6564691 VIRIN: 210317-N-CJ510-0014 This work, PAX Transfer [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS