    PAX Transfer [Image 5 of 11]

    PAX Transfer

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210317-N-CJ510-0010 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 17, 2021) Sailors board a rigid-hull inflatable boat to depart the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), for a personnel transfer, March 17, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is preparing for its second patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

