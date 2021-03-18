Mitscher Conducts Routine Operations in U.S. Sixth Fleet

210318-N-QD512-2083 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 18, 2021) Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Zachary Meyer, from Benton Harbor, Michigan, left, and Seaman Kungue Gamene, from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, show that chocks and chains have been removed from an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the "Dusty Dogs" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, before it takes off from the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 18, 2021. Mitscher is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

