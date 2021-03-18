Mitscher Conducts Routine Operations in U.S. Sixth Fleet

210318-N-QD512-2032 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 18, 2021) Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Demario Spencer, from, Monroe, Louisiana, examines a fuel sample aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), March 18, 2021. Mitscher is operating with the IKE Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

