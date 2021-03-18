210318-N-VD554-1095 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 18, 2021) – Lt. Thomas Cowan, from Batavia, Ohio, stands watch in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2021 01:29
|Photo ID:
|6564635
|VIRIN:
|210318-N-VD554-1095
|Resolution:
|5849x4178
|Size:
|907.68 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Hometown:
|BATAVIA, OH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Information Center Operations aboard Rafael Peralta [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT