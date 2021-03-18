Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Combat Information Center Operations aboard Rafael Peralta [Image 1 of 4]

    Combat Information Center Operations aboard Rafael Peralta

    AT SEA

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aron Montano 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    210318-N-VD554-1115 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 18, 2021) – Lt. Demond Brown Jr., from Annapolis, Md., stands watch in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.20.2021 01:29
    Photo ID: 6564630
    VIRIN: 210318-N-VD554-1115
    Resolution: 5908x4220
    Size: 633.03 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Hometown: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Information Center Operations aboard Rafael Peralta [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combat Information Center Operations aboard Rafael Peralta
    Combat Information Center Operations aboard Rafael Peralta
    Combat Information Center Operations aboard Rafael Peralta
    Combat Information Center Operations aboard Rafael Peralta

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    CIC
    exercise
    watchstanders
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT