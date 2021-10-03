Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Awards at the U.S. Capitol [Image 11 of 17]

    Awards at the U.S. Capitol

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Col. Chris McKinney, right, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, returns a salute from Lt. Col. John Boyd, New Jersey National Guard, during an award ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 10, 2021. Approximately 1000 Soldiers returned home to Michigan after supporting Operation Capitol Response II at the request of the National Guard Bureau and Capitol Police. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 03.19.2021 23:23
    Photo ID: 6564601
    VIRIN: 210310-Z-ME297-1012
    Resolution: 4445x2500
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Awards at the U.S. Capitol [Image 17 of 17], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    new jersey national guard
    177th Military Police

